Foreign Ministry: SkyUp Opens Ticket Sale At Discounted Prices For Flights From 17 Cities In 14 Countries For Return Of Ukrainians From Abroad

Foreign Ministry: SkyUp Opens Ticket Sale At Discounted Prices For Flights From 17 Cities In 14 Countries For

SkyUp Airlines has opened the sale of tickets at discounted prices for non-scheduled flights from 17 cities in 14 countries for the return of Ukrainians from abroad.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In turn, Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Kryklii assured that the list of cities would be expanded and expressed hope that other carriers would join the initiative.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 17, Ukraine closed the state border checkpoints for aviation, rail and bus services for two weeks in connection with quarantine measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.