  • Kyivpastrans To Deprive Of Bonuses Or Dismiss Drivers Who Let In More Than 10 People
18 March 2020, Wednesday, 18:05 7
Kyivpastrans To Deprive Of Bonuses Or Dismiss Drivers Who Let In More Than 10 People

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, transport, Kyivpastrans, public transport, Coronavirus, quarantine

The Kyivpastrans utility company will deprive of bonuses or even dismiss drivers who let more than 10 people into a vehicle.

A representative of Kyivpastrans announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

All drivers and conductors are monitored.

He also said that Kyivpastrans turned to the National Police for help in controlling the situation due to the large number of people who go to the streets.

According to him, Kyivpastrans is operating normally, without reducing units of rolling stock, in particular, about 1,500 units of transport operates: 300 trams, 400 trolleybuses and more than 700 buses.

The representative of the company notes that Kyivpastrans twice sanitizes the rolling stock before driving and before entering the depot, and also sanitizes it at the final stops.

He said that the enterprise has enough funds for sanitizing, since they have about 70,000 liters of funds in their warehouses, which will last for 45-50 days, and every day they replenish their stocks and purchase additional means.

It is noted that all conductors are provided with masks daily, and that every day factories produce these masks for the needs of the enterprise.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers suspended all intercity passenger transportation in Ukraine and limited urban transportation to 10 people in one vehicle from 12:00 p.m. on March 18.

