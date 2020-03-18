Organizers Cancel 2020 Eurovision Song Contest In Rotterdam Due To Coronavirus

The organizers of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest, which was scheduled to take place in Rotterdam (the Netherlands), have canceled the event because of the spread of coronavirus.

Eurovision announced this in a statement on Instagram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam," the statement said.

According to the organizers, the uncertainty created by the spread of Covid-19 throughout Europe – and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities – means that the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has taken the difficult decision to not continue with the live event as planned.

The organizers and the city of Rotterdam will continue conversations regarding the hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021, the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has canceled its spring session scheduled for April 20-24 due to the spread of coronavirus.