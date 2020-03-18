Police Start Investigate Death Of Woman From Coronavirus In Chernivtsi Due To Alleged Negligence Of Health Workers

subscribe to newsletter
18 March 2020, Wednesday, 17:56
Politics 2020-03-18
Даша Зубкова
police, Coronavirus, Chernivtsi region, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic

Employees of the Chernivtsi police department started to investigate the death of a woman from the coronavirus in Chernivtsi due to the alleged negligence of medical workers.

The press service of the National Police has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, during the monitoring of the Internet network, employees of the Chernivtsi police department found out that a 33-year-old woman died due to improper performance of official duties by medical workers as a result of coronavirus.

It is indicated that to verify the information, clarify all circumstances and provide a legal assessment of the actions of doctors, investigators began a pre-trial investigation.

In particular, in a post in one of the social networks it is noted that the parents of the deceased accuse the doctors of not providing proper medical care to their daughter.

The woman was in the hospital with suspected infection with coronavirus, however, positive test results came after her death.

Actions are charged under Part 1 of Article 140 (improper performance of professional duties by a medical or pharmaceutical worker) of the Criminal Code.

