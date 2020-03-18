Shmyhal Instructs Justice Ministry To Draft Bill Granting President Power To Introduce State Of Emergency If Rada Unable To Convene

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has instructed the Ministry of Justice to prepare a draft law granting the president of Ukraine the power to introduce a state of emergency without the parliament’s approval if it is impossible for the parliament to operate.

Shmyhal issued the instruction at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Justice Ministry is to draft a law authorizing the president of Ukraine to impose a state of emergency if it is impossible for the parliament to convene and do its work. Someone in the country should have the right to declare a state of emergency if the parliament is completely unable to convene," he said.

The prime minister instructed the Justice Ministry to prepare the draft law in conjunction with the parliament and the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Shmyhal later clarified that the draft law should allow state agencies to delegate their powers to other state agencies during the coronavirus epidemic to ensure that decisions that are critical to the country's vital operation can be made.

"It is necessary to prepare a draft law that will allow one government agency to transfer the power to govern the country to another government agency. We do not know what the consequences might be if the parliament, the Cabinet of Ministers, or the president is blocked. God forbid and God grant everyone health, but it is unknown who might be unable to work due to illness," the prime minister said.

He emphasized that this decision was not motivated by politics or a desire to usurp power and that its sole purpose was to ensure that the country would remain under control in the worst-case scenario.

Shmyhal also instructed the Ministry of Justice to prepare draft amendments to the regulations of the parliament and the Cabinet of Ministers to allow remote work and submit them for consideration at an extraordinary session of the parliament.

"I ask the Justice Ministry and the Ministry of Digital Communications to submit proposals on remote voting to ensure that the work of the highest state agency is not blocked," he said.

He also instructed the Ministry of Finance to draft proposals on creation of a state stabilization fund.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that a state of emergency would be introduced in Ukraine if necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Constitution, a presidential decree on introduction of a state of emergency in Ukraine or in a particular area of the country requires approval by the parliament.