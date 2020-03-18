subscribe to newsletter
  Cabinet Imposes Special Duty Of 65% On Electric Energy And Power-Generating Coal From Russia From April 1
Cabinet Imposes Special Duty Of 65% On Electric Energy And Power-Generating Coal From Russia From April 1

Даша Зубкова
Russia, Cabinet, Cabinet of Ministers, Coal, special duty

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has imposed a special duty of 65% on the electric energy and power-generating coal imported from the Russian Federation from April 1, 2020.

The said decision was taken at the governmental meeting on Wednesday, March 18, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the special duty did not cover the anthracite or coking coal.

The said decision was taken unanimously by the Government and sent for update for the period of three days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrenergo said that the import of electric energy from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus had been limited by 94% in February 2020.

According to the report, in the first two months of 2020, the import from Russia made 33.99 million kWh and from Belarus – 48.9 million kWh.

