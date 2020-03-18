Kyiv Region Imposes State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus

Kyiv region has imposed the state of emergency over the coronavirus.

Press service of the Kyiv regional state administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Starting March 17, the state of emergency has been in force in the territory of Chernivtsi and Zhytomyr regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has laboratory-confirmed 14 coronavirus cases including two lethal ones: 10 in Chernivtsi region; one in Zhytomyr region; one in Kyiv region; and two in the city of Kyiv.