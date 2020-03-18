Zelenskyy Signs Law On Fight Against Spread Of Coronavirus

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the law on fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

This follows from the page of respective bill 3219 on the official website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the law introduces the fine of UAH 170,000 for the violation of the quarantine rules and imprisonment from five to eight years if such a violation entailed people's death.

The law takes effect from the day of its publication and will be in force for a period of three months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 17, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill 3219 on the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.