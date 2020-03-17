Ukrainian Tourists Will Be Evacuated From Egypt Within 3 Days - Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assures that Ukrainian tourists will be evacuated from Egypt within 3 days.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian citizens in Egypt will return home within the next 3 days," the statement reads.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all tour operators fulfill obligations to return tourists to Ukraine.

“The situation with the return of tourists to Ukraine from Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada is completely controlled. All tour operators, without exception, fulfill their obligations. It is expected that tourists who are in some hotels under quarantine will return to Ukraine within the next three days ", the statement says.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry once again urged Ukrainians to refrain from any trips abroad, including if tour operators or airlines continue to sell tours.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Foreign Ministry stated that 1,500 tourists returned from Egypt to Ukraine.

From March 17, Ukraine has been closing border crossing points for air, railway and bus services for 2 weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

More than 3,600 Ukrainians turned to the Foreign Ministry with a request to help them with their return from abroad to Ukraine.