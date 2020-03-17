subscribe to newsletter
26.9 27.9
29.1 30.9
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Ukrainian Tourists Will Be Evacuated From Egypt Within 3 Days - Foreign Ministry
17 March 2020, Tuesday, 18:31 31
Politics 2020-03-18T05:00:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
Ukrainian Tourists Will Be Evacuated From Egypt Within 3 Days - Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian Tourists Will Be Evacuated From Egypt Within 3 Days - Foreign Ministry

Даша Зубкова
MFA, foreign ministry, tourist, evacuation, Egypt, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Ukrainian tourists

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assures that Ukrainian tourists will be evacuated from Egypt within 3 days.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian citizens in Egypt will return home within the next 3 days," the statement reads.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all tour operators fulfill obligations to return tourists to Ukraine.

“The situation with the return of tourists to Ukraine from Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada is completely controlled. All tour operators, without exception, fulfill their obligations. It is expected that tourists who are in some hotels under quarantine will return to Ukraine within the next three days ", the statement says.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry once again urged Ukrainians to refrain from any trips abroad, including if tour operators or airlines continue to sell tours.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Foreign Ministry stated that 1,500 tourists returned from Egypt to Ukraine.

From March 17, Ukraine has been closing border crossing points for air, railway and bus services for 2 weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

More than 3,600 Ukrainians turned to the Foreign Ministry with a request to help them with their return from abroad to Ukraine.

Больше новостей о: MFA foreign ministry tourist evacuation Egypt Coronavirus COVID-19 Ukrainian tourists

Zelenskyy Again Asking Rada To Dismiss Lutsenko An...
Foreign Ministry Preparing Second Evacuation Of 10...
Skyup Airlines To Return Ukrainian Tourists From E...
Join Up Tour Operator To Return Its Tourists From ...
Quarantine Period May Be Extended Depending On Epidemiological Situation - Health Ministry
Kryklii: Ukrainian Airports Take 22 International Flights With Ukrainians March 17, Another 25 Planned
News
Ukrainian Tourists Will Be Evacuated From Egypt Within 3 Days - Foreign Ministry 18:31
JFO Units Ready To Fight Coronavirus 18:27
Klitschko: Coronavirus Tests To Be Done Only If There Are Symptoms 18:24
Quarantine Period May Be Extended Depending On Epidemiological Situation - Health Ministry 18:21
Kryklii: Ukrainian Airports Take 22 International Flights With Ukrainians March 17, Another 25 Planned 18:16
more news
Kyiv Shuts Down All Public Places Except Grocery Stores, Pharmacies, Filling Stations And Banks From March 17 13:12
Ukraine Was Ready To Sell Slovakia 2 Million Medical Face Masks, But Order Was Cut Off – Prime Minister Of Slovakia Pellegrini 13:28
Zelenskyy Asks Infrastructure Ministry To Ban From 12:00 PM On March 18 Work Of Subway And Railway, Air And Bus Intercity Passenger Services 18:58
Skyup Airlines To Return Ukrainian Tourists From Egypt Before March 23 19:15
2 More Cases Registered In Chernivtsi Region – Public Health Center 13:16
more news
Supreme Court Again Refuses To Reinstate Shokin As Prosecutor General 19:20
Kyiv Shuts Down All Public Places Except Grocery Stores, Pharmacies, Filling Stations And Banks From March 17 13:12
Ukraine Was Ready To Sell Slovakia 2 Million Medical Face Masks, But Order Was Cut Off – Prime Minister Of Slovakia Pellegrini 13:28
Kyiv Subway Will Be Shut Down From 11 p.m., April 3 13:13
Zelenskyy Asks Infrastructure Ministry To Ban From 12:00 PM On March 18 Work Of Subway And Railway, Air And Bus Intercity Passenger Services 18:58
more news
Ukrainian Tourists Will Be Evacuated From Egypt Within 3 Days - Foreign Ministry
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok