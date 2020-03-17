JFO Units Ready To Fight Coronavirus

Units of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) are ready to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Oleksandr Avramenko, the head of the JFO’s public health service, announced this in a video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, training on switching the institution to operation under strict anti-epidemic conditions have been conducted in all military mobile hospitals, and sanitary vehicles have been allocated for evacuation of military personnel suspected of coronavirus infection.

In particular, according to him, aeromedical evacuation is possible.

He said that military personnel showing symptoms of the infection would be evacuated to local infectious diseases hospitals, military mobile hospitals, and the Northern Regional Military Clinical Center in Kharkiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier announced that 1 million rapid test kits for coronavirus will arrive on March 21.