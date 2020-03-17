subscribe to newsletter
26.9 27.9
29.1 30.9
˟
17 March 2020, Tuesday, 18:27 29
Politics 2020-03-18T05:02:09+02:00
Ukrainian news
JFO Units Ready To Fight Coronavirus

JFO Units Ready To Fight Coronavirus

Даша Зубкова
Donbas, JFO, Coronavirus, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic

Units of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) are ready to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Oleksandr Avramenko, the head of the JFO’s public health service, announced this in a video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, training on switching the institution to operation under strict anti-epidemic conditions have been conducted in all military mobile hospitals, and sanitary vehicles have been allocated for evacuation of military personnel suspected of coronavirus infection.

In particular, according to him, aeromedical evacuation is possible.

He said that military personnel showing symptoms of the infection would be evacuated to local infectious diseases hospitals, military mobile hospitals, and the Northern Regional Military Clinical Center in Kharkiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier announced that 1 million rapid test kits for coronavirus will arrive on March 21.

Больше новостей о: Donbas JFO Coronavirus Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic

Militants Fire Upon JFO Positions 17 Times, 3 Ukra...
Klitschko: Coronavirus Tests To Be Done Only If Th...
Quarantine Period May Be Extended Depending On Epi...
Kryklii: Ukrainian Airports Take 22 International ...
Quarantine Period May Be Extended Depending On Epidemiological Situation - Health Ministry
Kryklii: Ukrainian Airports Take 22 International Flights With Ukrainians March 17, Another 25 Planned
News
Ukrainian Tourists Will Be Evacuated From Egypt Within 3 Days - Foreign Ministry 18:31
JFO Units Ready To Fight Coronavirus 18:27
Klitschko: Coronavirus Tests To Be Done Only If There Are Symptoms 18:24
Quarantine Period May Be Extended Depending On Epidemiological Situation - Health Ministry 18:21
Kryklii: Ukrainian Airports Take 22 International Flights With Ukrainians March 17, Another 25 Planned 18:16
more news
Kyiv Shuts Down All Public Places Except Grocery Stores, Pharmacies, Filling Stations And Banks From March 17 13:12
Ukraine Was Ready To Sell Slovakia 2 Million Medical Face Masks, But Order Was Cut Off – Prime Minister Of Slovakia Pellegrini 13:28
Zelenskyy Asks Infrastructure Ministry To Ban From 12:00 PM On March 18 Work Of Subway And Railway, Air And Bus Intercity Passenger Services 18:58
Skyup Airlines To Return Ukrainian Tourists From Egypt Before March 23 19:15
2 More Cases Registered In Chernivtsi Region – Public Health Center 13:16
more news
Supreme Court Again Refuses To Reinstate Shokin As Prosecutor General 19:20
Kyiv Shuts Down All Public Places Except Grocery Stores, Pharmacies, Filling Stations And Banks From March 17 13:12
Ukraine Was Ready To Sell Slovakia 2 Million Medical Face Masks, But Order Was Cut Off – Prime Minister Of Slovakia Pellegrini 13:28
Kyiv Subway Will Be Shut Down From 11 p.m., April 3 13:13
Zelenskyy Asks Infrastructure Ministry To Ban From 12:00 PM On March 18 Work Of Subway And Railway, Air And Bus Intercity Passenger Services 18:58
more news
Ukrainian Tourists Will Be Evacuated From Egypt Within 3 Days - Foreign Ministry
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok