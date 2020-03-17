subscribe to newsletter
26.9 27.9
29.1 30.9
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Klitschko: Coronavirus Tests To Be Done Only If There Are Symptoms
17 March 2020, Tuesday, 18:24 26
Events 2020-03-18T03:45:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
Klitschko: Coronavirus Tests To Be Done Only If There Are Symptoms

Klitschko: Coronavirus Tests To Be Done Only If There Are Symptoms

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Kyiv Mayor, Vitalii Klitschko, Coronavirus, test, Coronavirus test, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says that rapid tests for coronavirus will not be done at the request of citizens, but only if there are symptoms of infection.

This is stated in his video message on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also urged not to search for tests on the Internet or in private clinics.

All tests that have arrived in Kyiv will be located in the city’s medical facilities, and if there are symptoms of coronavirus infection, the test can confirm or deny the diagnosis.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that 1 million express tests for coronavirus are expected by March 23.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko Coronavirus test Coronavirus test Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic

Kyiv Subway Will Be Shut Down From 11 p.m., April ...
NACB Starts Investigating Alleged High Treason And...
Klitschko Will Attend World Economic Forum In Swit...
First Coronavirus Tests Arrive In Ukraine – Health...
Quarantine Period May Be Extended Depending On Epidemiological Situation - Health Ministry
Kryklii: Ukrainian Airports Take 22 International Flights With Ukrainians March 17, Another 25 Planned
News
Ukrainian Tourists Will Be Evacuated From Egypt Within 3 Days - Foreign Ministry 18:31
JFO Units Ready To Fight Coronavirus 18:27
Klitschko: Coronavirus Tests To Be Done Only If There Are Symptoms 18:24
Quarantine Period May Be Extended Depending On Epidemiological Situation - Health Ministry 18:21
Kryklii: Ukrainian Airports Take 22 International Flights With Ukrainians March 17, Another 25 Planned 18:16
more news
Kyiv Shuts Down All Public Places Except Grocery Stores, Pharmacies, Filling Stations And Banks From March 17 13:12
Ukraine Was Ready To Sell Slovakia 2 Million Medical Face Masks, But Order Was Cut Off – Prime Minister Of Slovakia Pellegrini 13:28
Zelenskyy Asks Infrastructure Ministry To Ban From 12:00 PM On March 18 Work Of Subway And Railway, Air And Bus Intercity Passenger Services 18:58
Skyup Airlines To Return Ukrainian Tourists From Egypt Before March 23 19:15
2 More Cases Registered In Chernivtsi Region – Public Health Center 13:16
more news
Supreme Court Again Refuses To Reinstate Shokin As Prosecutor General 19:20
Kyiv Shuts Down All Public Places Except Grocery Stores, Pharmacies, Filling Stations And Banks From March 17 13:12
Ukraine Was Ready To Sell Slovakia 2 Million Medical Face Masks, But Order Was Cut Off – Prime Minister Of Slovakia Pellegrini 13:28
Kyiv Subway Will Be Shut Down From 11 p.m., April 3 13:13
Zelenskyy Asks Infrastructure Ministry To Ban From 12:00 PM On March 18 Work Of Subway And Railway, Air And Bus Intercity Passenger Services 18:58
more news
Ukrainian Tourists Will Be Evacuated From Egypt Within 3 Days - Foreign Ministry
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok