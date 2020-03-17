Klitschko: Coronavirus Tests To Be Done Only If There Are Symptoms

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says that rapid tests for coronavirus will not be done at the request of citizens, but only if there are symptoms of infection.

This is stated in his video message on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also urged not to search for tests on the Internet or in private clinics.

All tests that have arrived in Kyiv will be located in the city’s medical facilities, and if there are symptoms of coronavirus infection, the test can confirm or deny the diagnosis.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that 1 million express tests for coronavirus are expected by March 23.