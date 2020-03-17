Quarantine Period May Be Extended Depending On Epidemiological Situation - Health Ministry

Deputy Minister of Health - Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, states that the quarantine period may be extended depending on the epidemiological situation.

He announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The quarantine will last taking into account the epidemiological situation in Europe, among our neighbors, in Ukraine... With a proposal on the possibility of extension, we will go to the Cabinet of Ministers closer to the end of the current quarantine period," Liashko said.

He also noted that control over the number of passengers in public transport should be carried out by the driver of the vehicle.

In the case of a conflict with passengers, drivers may call the police.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Ukraine, quarantine was introduced until April 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Cabinet of Ministers suspended all intercity passenger transportation in Ukraine and limited urban transportation to 10 people in one transport from 12:00 p.m. on March 18.