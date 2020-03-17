subscribe to newsletter
26.9 27.9
29.1 30.9
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Quarantine Period May Be Extended Depending On Epidemiological Situation - Health Ministry
17 March 2020, Tuesday, 18:21 145
Events 2020-03-18T03:30:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Quarantine Period May Be Extended Depending On Epidemiological Situation - Health Ministry

Quarantine Period May Be Extended Depending On Epidemiological Situation - Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, quarantine, Viktor Liashko, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic

Deputy Minister of Health - Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, states that the quarantine period may be extended depending on the epidemiological situation.

He announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The quarantine will last taking into account the epidemiological situation in Europe, among our neighbors, in Ukraine... With a proposal on the possibility of extension, we will go to the Cabinet of Ministers closer to the end of the current quarantine period," Liashko said.

He also noted that control over the number of passengers in public transport should be carried out by the driver of the vehicle.

In the case of a conflict with passengers, drivers may call the police.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Ukraine, quarantine was introduced until April 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Cabinet of Ministers suspended all intercity passenger transportation in Ukraine and limited urban transportation to 10 people in one transport from 12:00 p.m. on March 18.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Coronavirus quarantine Viktor Liashko Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic

Kryklii: Ukrainian Airports Take 22 International ...
Ukrainians Will Be Able To Purchase Rapid Tests Fo...
Ukrzaliznytsia Suspends Internal Passenger Transpo...
Kyiv Subway Will Be Shut Down From 11 p.m., April ...
Quarantine Period May Be Extended Depending On Epidemiological Situation - Health Ministry
Kryklii: Ukrainian Airports Take 22 International Flights With Ukrainians March 17, Another 25 Planned
News
Ukrainian Tourists Will Be Evacuated From Egypt Within 3 Days - Foreign Ministry 18:31
JFO Units Ready To Fight Coronavirus 18:27
Klitschko: Coronavirus Tests To Be Done Only If There Are Symptoms 18:24
Quarantine Period May Be Extended Depending On Epidemiological Situation - Health Ministry 18:21
Kryklii: Ukrainian Airports Take 22 International Flights With Ukrainians March 17, Another 25 Planned 18:16
more news
Kyiv Shuts Down All Public Places Except Grocery Stores, Pharmacies, Filling Stations And Banks From March 17 13:12
Ukraine Was Ready To Sell Slovakia 2 Million Medical Face Masks, But Order Was Cut Off – Prime Minister Of Slovakia Pellegrini 13:28
Zelenskyy Asks Infrastructure Ministry To Ban From 12:00 PM On March 18 Work Of Subway And Railway, Air And Bus Intercity Passenger Services 18:58
Skyup Airlines To Return Ukrainian Tourists From Egypt Before March 23 19:15
2 More Cases Registered In Chernivtsi Region – Public Health Center 13:16
more news
Supreme Court Again Refuses To Reinstate Shokin As Prosecutor General 19:20
Kyiv Shuts Down All Public Places Except Grocery Stores, Pharmacies, Filling Stations And Banks From March 17 13:12
Ukraine Was Ready To Sell Slovakia 2 Million Medical Face Masks, But Order Was Cut Off – Prime Minister Of Slovakia Pellegrini 13:28
Kyiv Subway Will Be Shut Down From 11 p.m., April 3 13:13
Zelenskyy Asks Infrastructure Ministry To Ban From 12:00 PM On March 18 Work Of Subway And Railway, Air And Bus Intercity Passenger Services 18:58
more news
Ukrainian Tourists Will Be Evacuated From Egypt Within 3 Days - Foreign Ministry
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok