Ukrzaliznytsia Suspends Internal Passenger Transportation From March 18

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint stock company suspends internal passenger transportation from 12:00 p.m. on March 18.

Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Kryklii announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrzaliznytsia, starting from 12:00 p.m. on March 18, temporarily stops the transportation of passengers by railway in all types of internal transportation (suburban, city, regional and distant). Trains will perform the last runs according to the schedules on March 17," he wrote.

Kryklii emphasized that tickets for canceled trains can be returned within a month.

At the same time, he noted that tickets purchased via the Internet are returned through online services.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia has suspended the movement of suburban and regional trains across the state border from Monday, March 16 due to the spread of the coronavirus infection.

From March 12 to April 3, Ukraine introduced quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

From March 17, Ukraine has been closing border crossing points for air, rail and bus services for 2 weeks.