subscribe to newsletter
26.9 27.9
29.1 30.9
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Ukrzaliznytsia Suspends Internal Passenger Transportation From March 18
17 March 2020, Tuesday, 13:29 29
Events 2020-03-17T17:15:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Ukrzaliznytsia Suspends Internal Passenger Transportation From March 18

Ukrzaliznytsia Suspends Internal Passenger Transportation From March 18

Даша Зубкова
Ukrzaliznytsia, passenger transportation, Coronavirus, quarantine, internal passenger transportation

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint stock company suspends internal passenger transportation from 12:00 p.m. on March 18.

Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Kryklii announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrzaliznytsia, starting from 12:00 p.m. on March 18, temporarily stops the transportation of passengers by railway in all types of internal transportation (suburban, city, regional and distant). Trains will perform the last runs according to the schedules on March 17," he wrote.

Kryklii emphasized that tickets for canceled trains can be returned within a month.

At the same time, he noted that tickets purchased via the Internet are returned through online services.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia has suspended the movement of suburban and regional trains across the state border from Monday, March 16 due to the spread of the coronavirus infection.

From March 12 to April 3, Ukraine introduced quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

From March 17, Ukraine has been closing border crossing points for air, rail and bus services for 2 weeks.

Больше новостей о: Ukrzaliznytsia passenger transportation Coronavirus quarantine internal passenger transportation

Cabinet Appoints Marcek Ukrzaliznytsia Acting Boar...
Zelenskyy Asks Infrastructure Ministry To Ban From...
1,500 Ukrainians Return From Egypt
Rada Imposes Fine Of Up To UAH 170,000 For Violati...
Kyiv Subway Will Be Shut Down From 11 p.m., April 3
Rada Imposes Fine Of Up To UAH 170,000 For Violation Of Quarantine Rules And Imprisonment Of 5-8 Years If It Entails People’s Death
News
Ukrzaliznytsia Suspends Internal Passenger Transportation From March 18 13:29
1,500 Ukrainians Return From Egypt 13:23
Rada Approves Appointment Of Venediktova As Prosecutor General 13:21
Rada Imposes Fine Of Up To UAH 170,000 For Violation Of Quarantine Rules And Imprisonment Of 5-8 Years If It Entails People’s Death 13:16
Kyiv Subway Will Be Shut Down From 11 p.m., April 3 13:13
more news
Kyiv Shuts Down All Public Places Except Grocery Stores, Pharmacies, Filling Stations And Banks From March 17 13:12
Ukraine Was Ready To Sell Slovakia 2 Million Medical Face Masks, But Order Was Cut Off – Prime Minister Of Slovakia Pellegrini 13:28
2 More Cases Registered In Chernivtsi Region – Public Health Center 13:16
Zelenskyy Asks Infrastructure Ministry To Ban From 12:00 PM On March 18 Work Of Subway And Railway, Air And Bus Intercity Passenger Services 18:58
Skyup Airlines To Return Ukrainian Tourists From Egypt Before March 23 19:15
more news
Supreme Court Again Refuses To Reinstate Shokin As Prosecutor General 19:20
Kyiv Shuts Down All Public Places Except Grocery Stores, Pharmacies, Filling Stations And Banks From March 17 13:12
Ukraine Was Ready To Sell Slovakia 2 Million Medical Face Masks, But Order Was Cut Off – Prime Minister Of Slovakia Pellegrini 13:28
Zelenskyy Asks Infrastructure Ministry To Ban From 12:00 PM On March 18 Work Of Subway And Railway, Air And Bus Intercity Passenger Services 18:58
Bulgaria Extradites Handziuk Murder Suspect Levin To Ukraine 19:23
more news
Rada Approves Appointment Of Venediktova As Prosecutor General
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok