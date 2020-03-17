subscribe to newsletter
26.9 27.9
29.1 30.9
˟
17 March 2020, Tuesday, 13:23 31
Politics 2020-03-17T17:15:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
1,500 Ukrainians Return From Egypt

1,500 Ukrainians Return From Egypt

Даша Зубкова
evacuation, Egypt, Ukrainians, tourists, Coronavirus, quarantine

A total of 1,500 Ukrainians have returned from Egypt to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“1,500 citizens of Ukraine returned from Sharm el-Sheikh. Six flights have already arrived in Boryspil, which have returned 1,146 Ukrainian citizens. Also, two planes arrived in Lviv, one in Kharkov,” reads the statement.

On the evening of March 16, 74 Ukrainians from Lebanon returned to Ukraine, as well as 35 crew members of the Grand Princess cruise ship, which was detained for quarantine in the United States due to the detection of coronavirus on board.

According to Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the Foreign Ministry is currently dealing with 105 Ukrainians who could not leave Sri Lanka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from March 17, Ukraine closes the state border checkpoints for aviation, rail and bus services for two weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Больше новостей о: evacuation Egypt Ukrainians tourists Coronavirus quarantine

Skyup Airlines To Return Ukrainian Tourists From E...
Infrastructure Ministry Plans To Evacuate Ukrainia...
2 Ukrainians From Grand Princess Cruise Ship Restr...
Kyiv Launches KyivPass ID-Card For Tourists
Kyiv Subway Will Be Shut Down From 11 p.m., April 3
Rada Imposes Fine Of Up To UAH 170,000 For Violation Of Quarantine Rules And Imprisonment Of 5-8 Years If It Entails People’s Death
News
Ukrzaliznytsia Suspends Internal Passenger Transportation From March 18 13:29
1,500 Ukrainians Return From Egypt 13:23
Rada Approves Appointment Of Venediktova As Prosecutor General 13:21
Rada Imposes Fine Of Up To UAH 170,000 For Violation Of Quarantine Rules And Imprisonment Of 5-8 Years If It Entails People’s Death 13:16
Kyiv Subway Will Be Shut Down From 11 p.m., April 3 13:13
more news
Kyiv Shuts Down All Public Places Except Grocery Stores, Pharmacies, Filling Stations And Banks From March 17 13:12
Ukraine Was Ready To Sell Slovakia 2 Million Medical Face Masks, But Order Was Cut Off – Prime Minister Of Slovakia Pellegrini 13:28
2 More Cases Registered In Chernivtsi Region – Public Health Center 13:16
Zelenskyy Asks Infrastructure Ministry To Ban From 12:00 PM On March 18 Work Of Subway And Railway, Air And Bus Intercity Passenger Services 18:58
Skyup Airlines To Return Ukrainian Tourists From Egypt Before March 23 19:15
more news
Supreme Court Again Refuses To Reinstate Shokin As Prosecutor General 19:20
Kyiv Shuts Down All Public Places Except Grocery Stores, Pharmacies, Filling Stations And Banks From March 17 13:12
Ukraine Was Ready To Sell Slovakia 2 Million Medical Face Masks, But Order Was Cut Off – Prime Minister Of Slovakia Pellegrini 13:28
Zelenskyy Asks Infrastructure Ministry To Ban From 12:00 PM On March 18 Work Of Subway And Railway, Air And Bus Intercity Passenger Services 18:58
Bulgaria Extradites Handziuk Murder Suspect Levin To Ukraine 19:23
more news
Rada Approves Appointment Of Venediktova As Prosecutor General
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok