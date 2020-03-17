1,500 Ukrainians Return From Egypt

A total of 1,500 Ukrainians have returned from Egypt to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“1,500 citizens of Ukraine returned from Sharm el-Sheikh. Six flights have already arrived in Boryspil, which have returned 1,146 Ukrainian citizens. Also, two planes arrived in Lviv, one in Kharkov,” reads the statement.

On the evening of March 16, 74 Ukrainians from Lebanon returned to Ukraine, as well as 35 crew members of the Grand Princess cruise ship, which was detained for quarantine in the United States due to the detection of coronavirus on board.

According to Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the Foreign Ministry is currently dealing with 105 Ukrainians who could not leave Sri Lanka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from March 17, Ukraine closes the state border checkpoints for aviation, rail and bus services for two weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.