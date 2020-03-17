Rada Approves Appointment Of Venediktova As Prosecutor General

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has approved the appointment of Iryna Venediktova as the prosecutor general.

A total of 269 parliamentary members backed respective bill 3227, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the Constitution, the President appoints prosecutor generals upon consent of the Verkhovna Rada.

Before, Venediktova had occupied the position of the provisional director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Venediktova was a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of IX convocation and the chairperson of the parliamentary committee on legal policy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had suggested that the Rada approve the appointment of Venediktova as the prosecutor general.

On March 5, the Verkhovna Rada expressed a vote of non-confidence to Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka.