  • Rada Imposes Fine Of Up To UAH 170,000 For Violation Of Quarantine Rules And Imprisonment Of 5-8 Years If It Entails People’s Death
17 March 2020, Tuesday, 13:16 39
Politics 2020-03-17T17:00:07+02:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Imposes Fine Of Up To UAH 170,000 For Violation Of Quarantine Rules And Imprisonment Of 5-8 Years If It Entails People’s Death

Даша Зубкова
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has imposed a fine of UAH 170,000 for violation of the quarantine and the imprisonment for a period of 5-8 years if such a violation entails death of people.

A total of 344 parliamentary members backed respective bill 3219, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

An administrative fine of 1,000-2,000 tax-exempt minimum personal incomes (UAH 17,000-34,000) is imposed for local self-government bodies and 2,000-10,000 tax-exempt minimum personal incomes (UAH 34,000-170,000) for officials for the violation of the quarantine, sanitary and epidemiological rules.

The law also toughens criminal responsibility for the violation of terms set in order to prevent the spread of infectious diseases if such actions entailed or could have potentially entailed the spread of such diseases.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada is considering the anti-coronavirus issues at its extraordinary meeting on Tuesday.

Rada Approves Appointment Of Venediktova As Prosecutor General
