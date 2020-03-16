Supreme Court Again Refuses To Reinstate Shokin As Prosecutor General

The Administrative Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court again refused to reinstate former prosecutor general Viktor Shokin to the post of Ukraine’s prosecutor general on March 16.

Shokin announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

“Our claim has been rejected,” he said.

The former prosecutor general did not rule out the possibility that politics and former United States vice president Joe Biden were behind this decision.

Shokin’s lawyer Olena Sapozhnykova told Ukrainian News Agency that the court did not allow representatives of the president and the parliament to attend today’s court hearing due to inappropriate documents.

According to the lawyer, the decision to reject Shokin’s lawsuit is strange and absurd from a legal point of view.

“Legally, I cannot understand such a decision,” she said.

The lawyer added that Supreme Court judges questioned the essence of the decisions of fellow Supreme Court judges during the court session.

Shokin’s defense team intends to appeal to the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court against this decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shokin has again appealed to the Supreme Court to reinstate him as Ukraine’s prosecutor general.

The Administrative Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court refused Shokin’s request to reinstate him as prosecutor general in 2019.