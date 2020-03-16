subscribe to newsletter
  Skyup Airlines To Return Ukrainian Tourists From Egypt Before March 23
Skyup Airlines To Return Ukrainian Tourists From Egypt Before March 23

date 2020-03-16
Skyup Airlines intends to return all Ukrainian tourists from Egypt to Ukraine by the end of the week because they are stuck there due to the cancellation of flights by tourist operators.

The airline has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

"By the end of the week we will return everyone from Egypt," the company representative said.

The first flights to Egypt and back will start on March 17.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian tourists in Egypt, who were vacationing at the resorts of Egypt in Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada at the Reef Oasis Beach Resort 5 and Sentido Reef Oasis Senses 5 Resort, were placed to quarantine.

Kyiv Shuts Down All Public Places Except Grocery Stores, Pharmacies, Filling Stations And Banks From March 17 13:12
Ukraine Was Ready To Sell Slovakia 2 Million Medical Face Masks, But Order Was Cut Off – Prime Minister Of Slovakia Pellegrini 13:28
2 More Cases Registered In Chernivtsi Region – Public Health Center 13:16
Health Ministry Advocating Restrictions On Traffic Inside Country Over Coronavirus 13:22
EBRD Decides To Allocate EUR 1 Billion To Fight Consequences Of Coronavirus 13:25
more news
Naftogaz Supervisory Board Extends Board Chair Kobolev’s Contract Until March 22, 2024
