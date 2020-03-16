Skyup Airlines To Return Ukrainian Tourists From Egypt Before March 23

Skyup Airlines intends to return all Ukrainian tourists from Egypt to Ukraine by the end of the week because they are stuck there due to the cancellation of flights by tourist operators.

The airline has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

"By the end of the week we will return everyone from Egypt," the company representative said.

The first flights to Egypt and back will start on March 17.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian tourists in Egypt, who were vacationing at the resorts of Egypt in Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada at the Reef Oasis Beach Resort 5 and Sentido Reef Oasis Senses 5 Resort, were placed to quarantine.