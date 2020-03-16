subscribe to newsletter
  • UIA To Carry Out 11 International Flights To Kyiv On March 17 Before Their Suspension
16 March 2020, Monday, 19:04
UIA To Carry Out 11 International Flights To Kyiv On March 17 Before Their Suspension

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) intends to complete 11 international flights to Kyiv on March 17 until all international flights are suspended.

The UIA has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Based on the decision of the Ukrainian government to temporarily ban foreigners from entering Ukraine to counter the spread of Covid-19 in Ukraine, UIA suspends all international scheduled flights from 00:00 a.m. on March 17 to March 31, 2020," the statement reads.

On March 17, the company will conduct flights to Kyiv from Dubai, Cairo, Tel Aviv, Yerevan, Tbilisi, Istanbul, Baku, Toronto, New York, Chisinau, Bangkok.

In this case, only Ukrainian citizens and foreigners with a permit for permanent or temporary residence in Ukraine will be accepted on board.

From March 17 to March 31, UIA will operate domestic flights, charter flights for the return of Ukrainian tourists to Ukraine, as well as evacuation and technical flights, which may be required.

It is noted that passengers of canceled flights will be contacted individually by e-mail or via SMS and will be informed about the possibility of rebooking flights after March 31 for free.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UIA intends to carry out additional flights on March 16 to Kyiv from Amsterdam, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona and London to return Ukrainians before the closure of the flight connection.

From March 17, Ukraine has been closing border crossing points for air, railway and bus services for 2 weeks.

News
