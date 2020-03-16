EU Restricts Entry To Its Territory For 30 Days

The European Union has restricted entry to its territory for 30 days due to the spread of coronavirus.

The head of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen has announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In a video message, she presented the measures taken by the European Commission.

In particular, the EU will temporarily limit non-essential trips to the EU for 30 days.

The EU will also provide green lanes for the transport needed to maintain the continuity of the economy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the Ministry of Infrastructure to prohibit the operation of subways, as well as rail, air and bus intercity passenger services from 12 p.m. on March 18.