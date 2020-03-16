Cabinet Will Hold Meeting On Monday And Consider Closing Of Food, Entertainment And Services Outlets From March 17 - Zelenskyy

Cabinet Will Hold Meeting On Monday And Consider Closing Of Food, Entertainment And Services Outlets From Marc

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on the Cabinet of Ministers to consider on Monday at the meeting the issue of closing food, entertainment and services outlets for visitors from March 17.

Zelenskyy said this in a video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A government meeting will be held tonight. I urge the Cabinet of Ministers to ban visitors from cultural institutions, shopping and entertainment centers, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers and other catering, entertainment and services establishments from 00:01 a.m. March 17," he said.

Zelenskyy added that restaurants and cafes will be able to continue working in the mode of home delivery of food.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy asks the Ministry of Infrastructure to ban the operation of the subways and railway, air and bus intercity passenger services from 12:00 p.m. on March 18.