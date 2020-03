2 More Cases Registered In Chernivtsi Region – Public Health Center

Ukraine registers two more coronavirus cases in Chernivtsi region.

The Public Health Center under the Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the year, the Public Health Center has registered 94 suspected coronavirus-infected persons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has registered the first death from coronavirus in Zhytomyr region: a 71-year-old woman.