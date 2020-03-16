Kyiv Shuts Down All Public Places Except Grocery Stores, Pharmacies, Filling Stations And Banks From March 17

On March 17, Kyiv will shut down all public places except for grocery stores, pharmacies, filling stations and banks.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Kyiv will restrict to the max: commute between Kyiv and other towns; holding of cultural, sports, social, religious and other mass events; work of public catering enterprises; restaurants, cafes and bars except only food delivery; operation of shopping and leisure centers except for grocery and household stores and pharmacies; operation of night and computer clubs.

Besides, restricted will be the operation of sports centers and gyms, SPA salons, beauty salons, saunas, cosmetology rooms, massage rooms, barber shops, hair and tattoo salons.

At the same time, filling stations, banks and cash machines will operate.

He noted that the city authorities will work in normal mode to provide security for the residents of the capital.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, starting Monday, March 16, Odesa shut down all the public places, except for grocery stores, pharmacies and filling stations.