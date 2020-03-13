subscribe to newsletter
25.85 26.67
28.75 30.05
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Ukraine Registers 1st Lethal Case From Coronavirus
13 March 2020, Friday, 19:10 257
Events 2020-03-13T19:11:51+02:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine Registers 1st Lethal Case From Coronavirus

Ukraine Registers 1st Lethal Case From Coronavirus

Даша Зубкова
death, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic

Ukraine has registered the first death from coronavirus Covid-19.

This follows from a statement by the governmental information resource on coronavirus on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Zhytomyr region resident, a 71-year-old woman, who was hospitalized on March 12 diagnosed coronavirus, has died today,” the statement says.

According to the report, the people, who had had a contact with her, are network being observed by doctors.

The report also says that elderly people have the highest risk of getting infected with coronavirus with lethal outcome.

The people aged 60-69 have the risk ratio of 3.4%; for those aged 70-79 – 7.8%; and for the people aged 80 and over – 13.5%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine will close the borders for foreign citizens in 48 hours for the period of two weeks.

Больше новостей о: death Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic

Ukraine Registers 1st Lethal Case From Coronavirus
Ukraine Will Close Borders For Foreigners Over Coronavirus In 48 Hours For 2 Weeks
News
Zelenskyy Signs Secondary Education Law With 3 Ukrainian Language Learning Models For National Minorities 19:33
Right To Work Remotely During Quarantines To Be Included In Labor Code – Health Ministry 19:24
Kyiv Orders 100,000 More Coronavirus Express-Tests – Klitschko 19:22
International Cargo Transportation Not Affected By Border Closure Due To Coronavirus – Infrastructure Ministry 19:19
Cabinet To Allocate UAH 100 Million For Procuring Goods, Works, And Services For Preventing And Combating Coronavirus 19:17
more news
Investigator Shevtsov’s wife was gifted 600 meters of real estate in the center of Kiev which serve as material evidence in a criminal case, - ICTV 12:40
Ukraine Will Close Borders For Foreigners Over Coronavirus In 48 Hours For 2 Weeks 19:13
NSDC Will Consider Closure Of Borders And Air Communication With Number Of Countries, Provision Of Drugstores With Means To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus – Zelenskyy 13:24
Ukraine Registers 1st Lethal Case From Coronavirus 19:10
Deposit Guarantee Fund: Bakhmatyuk's offer to pay off VAB Bank's debts beneficial to Ukraine, backed by IMF 11:51
more news
NBU Lowers Discount Rate From 11% To 10% 17:05
Zelenskyy Signs Secondary Education Law With 3 Ukrainian Language Learning Models For National Minorities 19:33
Supreme Court Will Consider Shokin’s Appeal On His Reinstatement As Prosecutor General On March 16 14:32
Infrastructure Ministry Plans To Evacuate Ukrainians From Italy Through Rome 17:01
Ukraine Will Close Borders For Foreigners Over Coronavirus In 48 Hours For 2 Weeks 19:13
more news
International Cargo Transportation Not Affected By Border Closure Due To Coronavirus – Infrastructure Ministry
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok