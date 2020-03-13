subscribe to newsletter
  Supreme Court Will Consider Shokin's Appeal On His Reinstatement As Prosecutor General On March 16
Supreme Court Will Consider Shokin’s Appeal On His Reinstatement As Prosecutor General On March 16

Даша Зубкова
court, Viktor Shokin, former prosecutor general

On March 16, the Cassation Administrative Court of the Supreme Court will consider the appeal from former prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, on cancellation of the order of former president, Petro Poroshenko, on his dismissal as the prosecutor general.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from Shokin’s lawyer, Olena Sapozhnikova.

The appeal was submitted over the new circumstances.

Such a circumstance, according to Shokin, is the statement by former U.S. Secretary of State, John Kerry, on the interference in Shokin’s dismissal.

Shokin is requesting a revision of the ruling of the Higher Administrative Court dated 2017.

The lawyer expects that the court will take a decision on the appeal on the same very day – March 16.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shokin is again requesting the Supreme Court to consider the appeal on his reinstatement as the prosecutor general.

 

