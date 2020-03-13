Ukrainian Woman Who Fell Ill With Coronavirus In Italy Recovers - Foreign Affairs Ministry

A Ukrainian woman, who fell ill with a coronavirus in Italy, recovered.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A citizen of Ukraine, who previously fell ill with a coronavirus in Italy and was treated in Naples, was discharged from the hospital," he wrote.

In February, a coronavirus was detected in a 26-year-old Ukrainian woman who works in northern Italy in the city of Cremona when she arrived in the south of Italy in the city of Cilento to visit her parents.

The relatives she visited were quarantined.

In total, 5 Ukrainians were infected with coronavirus abroad: 1 in Italy and 4 in Japan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Foreign Ministry recommended Ukrainians refrain from traveling to Italy because of the spread of the coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that air communication with Italy was actually suspended on March 11.

The Ministry of Infrastructure plans to evacuate Ukrainians from Italy through Rome airports.

More than 15,600 Ukrainians are registered in consular offices in Italy.