subscribe to newsletter
25.85 26.67
28.75 30.05
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Ukrainian Woman Who Fell Ill With Coronavirus In Italy Recovers - Foreign Affairs Ministry
13 March 2020, Friday, 13:32 13
Events 2020-03-13T13:33:29+02:00
Ukrainian news
Ukrainian Woman Who Fell Ill With Coronavirus In Italy Recovers - Foreign Affairs Ministry

Ukrainian Woman Who Fell Ill With Coronavirus In Italy Recovers - Foreign Affairs Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Italy, Coronavirus, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, Ukrainian woman

A Ukrainian woman, who fell ill with a coronavirus in Italy, recovered.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A citizen of Ukraine, who previously fell ill with a coronavirus in Italy and was treated in Naples, was discharged from the hospital," he wrote.

In February, a coronavirus was detected in a 26-year-old Ukrainian woman who works in northern Italy in the city of Cremona when she arrived in the south of Italy in the city of Cilento to visit her parents.

The relatives she visited were quarantined.

In total, 5 Ukrainians were infected with coronavirus abroad: 1 in Italy and 4 in Japan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Foreign Ministry recommended Ukrainians refrain from traveling to Italy because of the spread of the coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that air communication with Italy was actually suspended on March 11.

The Ministry of Infrastructure plans to evacuate Ukrainians from Italy through Rome airports.

More than 15,600 Ukrainians are registered in consular offices in Italy.

Больше новостей о: Italy Coronavirus Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic Ukrainian woman

Infrastructure Ministry Plans To Evacuate Ukrainians From Italy Through Rome
NBU Lowers Discount Rate From 11% To 10%
News
Ukrainian Woman Who Fell Ill With Coronavirus In Italy Recovers - Foreign Affairs Ministry 13:32
NSDC Will Consider Closure Of Borders And Air Communication With Number Of Countries, Provision Of Drugstores With Means To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus – Zelenskyy 13:24
NBU Sells USD 220 Million On Interbank Market To Constrain Devaluation On March 12 13:22
No Coronavirus Detected In 3 Foreigners Delivered To Oleksandrivska Hospital From UIA Milan – Kyiv Flight – Health Ministry 13:19
Fozzy Group States No Shortage Of Goods In Its Stores 17:16
more news
Only 49 Out Of Ukraine’s 219 Border Crossings Will Operate To Prevent Coronavirus Spread 18:55
Cabinet Bans Export Of Anti-Epidemic Goods Until June 1 18:51
11 People Hospitalized Suspected Of Coronavirus In Chernivtsi Region – Regional State Administration 18:46
Air Links With Italy Essentially Suspended – Shmyhal 18:43
Restrictions To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus Will Not Affect Public Transport And Public Institutions In Kyiv 18:31
more news
Only 49 Out Of Ukraine’s 219 Border Crossings Will Operate To Prevent Coronavirus Spread 18:55
Cabinet Bans Export Of Anti-Epidemic Goods Until June 1 18:51
NBU Lowers Discount Rate From 11% To 10% 17:05
Infrastructure Ministry Plans To Evacuate Ukrainians From Italy Through Rome 17:01
Restrictions To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus Will Not Affect Public Transport And Public Institutions In Kyiv 18:31
more news
Next UPL Football And Cup Matches Of Ukraine Will Be Without Spectators Due To Quarantine Until April 3
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok