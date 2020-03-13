subscribe to newsletter
  NSDC Will Consider Closure Of Borders And Air Communication With Number Of Countries, Provision Of Drugstores With Means To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus – Zelenskyy
NSDC Will Consider Closure Of Borders And Air Communication With Number Of Countries, Provision Of Drugstores With Means To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus – Zelenskyy

On Friday, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) will hold a meeting to consider closure of the state border and termination of air communication with a number of foreign countries; provision of drugstores with all required means to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at an offsite meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy added there are two things no one is allowed to earn from: war and people’s health.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 11, the World Health Organization pronounced the coronavirus as pandemic.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine imposed quarantine in Ukraine for the period of March 12 – April 3.

Ukraine has registered a total of three coronavirus cases.

Next UPL Football And Cup Matches Of Ukraine Will Be Without Spectators Due To Quarantine Until April 3
