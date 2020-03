NBU Sells USD 220 Million On Interbank Market To Constrain Devaluation On March 12

On Thursday, March 12, the National Bank of Ukraine sold USD 220 million to constrain the devaluation.

The central bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the beginning of the interbank foreign currency market, the NBU conducted an auction for the sale of foreign currency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 10 and 11, the NBU sold USD 0.6 billion on the interbank foreign currency market to constrain the devaluation of the hryvnia.