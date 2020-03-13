subscribe to newsletter
  • No Coronavirus Detected In 3 Foreigners Delivered To Oleksandrivska Hospital From UIA Milan – Kyiv Flight – Health Ministry
13 March 2020, Friday, 13:19 12
Politics 2020-03-13T13:21:05+02:00
Ukrainian news
No Coronavirus Detected In 3 Foreigners Delivered To Oleksandrivska Hospital From UIA Milan – Kyiv Flight – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, flight, Boryspil international airport, Milan, Coronavirus, Coronavirus test, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic

Three foreigners, who arrived at the Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv region) from Milan (the Italian Republic), were delivered to the Oleksandrivska hospital in Kyiv and laboratory study showed coronavirus results as negative.

Deputy health care minister, Viktor Liashko, said this on the Pravo na Vladu TV show on the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In his turn, UIA President, Yevhen Dykhne, said that the plane will be disinfected.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 12, Ukraine registered two new coronavirus cases: in a woman in Zhytomyr region and in a man from Chernivtsi region.

On March 3, Ukraine registered the first case of coronavirus infection in Chernivtsi region.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv flight Boryspil international airport Milan Coronavirus Coronavirus test Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic

