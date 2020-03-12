Fozzy Group States No Shortage Of Goods In Its Stores

subscribe to newsletter
The Fozzy Group commercial and industrial corporation (Vyshneve, Kyiv region) notes the absence of a shortage of goods in its stores.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the head of the corporate communications department of the corporation, Nina Mischenko.

"The stores operate as usual, there are sufficient goods available. There are no empty shelves and we are working actively so that everyone has enough," she said.

According to her, health checks of each employee were introduced before admission to the workplace.

Also, the frequency of disinfectant treatment of surfaces that relate to areas where a large number of guests use (cash desks, trolley handles, display cases, door handles, etc.) was increased and the frequency of disinfecting hands of all employees of the corporation’s stores was increased.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus from March 12 to April 3.

Fozzy Group unites the chain of supermarkets Silpo, Fora neighborhood stores, Fozzy wholesale hypermarkets, Thrash! discounter, Bila Romashka pharmaceutical supermarkets, Ringoo electronics stores, as well as Nizhyn cannery (TM Nizhyn), LLC PKF Varto poultry farm.

The Fozzy Group includes restaurants U Khromoho Pola and Staromak, Divan and La Bodeguita del Medio, U Holema, Charka, Kruzhek I Hachek, Mi piace, Tatami, Slavianskiy Dvir, Karluv Most, Fresh Cafe, as well as a network of travel agencies Silpo Voyage.

According to the register of legal bodies and individuals-entrepreneurs, the ultimate beneficiary of the corporation is Volodymyr Kostelman.

The authorized capital of Fozzy Group is UAH 2 million.

