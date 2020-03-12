Ukraina Palace Will Postpone Most Concerts From March Or Return Money To Customers In Case Of Cancellation Due To Quarantine

Ukraina Palace Will Postpone Most Concerts From March Or Return Money To Customers In Case Of Cancellation Due

The Ukraina National Palace of Arts will postpone the majority of concerts planned for March due to quarantine in Kyiv, and in case of cancellation of some of them, it will return money to customers for tickets.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the head of the marketing department of the Ukraina Palace, Anton Hulchenko.

"We are law-abiding, so no events will be held during quarantine. But now we are negotiating with the organizers to postpone the concerts to other convenient dates after quarantine," he said.

More than 20 events were planned in the palace from March 12 to April 3, including the Vechirniy Kvartal (March 17-18), the Rock Symphony (March 20-23), the Yuna Music Award (March 24), and a concert of the Veriovka chorus (March 27), Premiere Evening with Kateryna Osadcha (March 29-30), concert of Gloria Gaynor (March 31) and the Broadway show The Illusionists (April 2-3).

Most concerts will be postponed.

"There are no people who would like to cancel the event," Hulchenko said.

At the same time, if one of the organizers wants to cancel the event, the Ukraina Palace promises the buyer a refund for the tickets.

"Funds will be returned through the organizer who organized the concert. One will need to contact with the organizer. If there will be a final decision on cancellation, we will inform you officially and tell you how to conveniently and quickly return the money," said the head of the marketing department.

The official information for each concert will be published by the Ukraine Palace on its website and on its Facebook page in the coming days.

“We’ll let you know for each event: on what date it has been postponed, or if it will be canceled, how can the funds be returned,” Hulchenko said.

According to him, the Ukraina Palace will not suffer losses due to quarantine, especially if the concerts are postponed to other dates.

“There will be losses for the organizer if it cancels the concert completely, but the maximum is for advertising,” he added.

According to him, everyone treats unforeseen circumstances due to the coronavirus with understanding and there is no panic among the organizers or spectators.

After April 3, the Ukraina Palace is planning concerts and is already selling tickets for them.

“While tickets are on sale. If quarantine is continued, then, of course, these events will also be postponed to other dates,” Hulchenko added.

He also said that anti-epidemic measures, including disinfection, were being carried out in the palace, and informational posters on protection against coronavirus were hanging for visitors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 11, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

The Cabinet of Ministers introduced quarantine from March 12 to April 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), which prohibits mass events with the participation of 200 or more people.

At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration introduced restrictive measures in the capital from March 12 to March 31, suspending the operation of mass events with more than 60 people.