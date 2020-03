NBU First In 2020 Invites Auction For Sale Of Up To USD 200 Million On Interbank Market On Thursday

The National Bank of Ukraine has first in 2020 invited an auction for the sale of up to USD 200 million on the interbank foreign currency market on Thursday.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bids are accepted until 10:30 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 10-11, the NBU sold USD 0.6 billion in the course of interventions on the interbank foreign currency market to constrain the hryvnia devaluation.