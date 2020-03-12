Cabinet Separates Veterans Ministry And Occupied Territories Ministry

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has cancelled its decision on reorganization of the Ministry for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons via its merger to the Veterans Affairs, Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Ministry.

This follows from Executive Order 212 dated March 11, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 11, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has imposed the quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus Covid-19 for the period of March 12 – April 3.