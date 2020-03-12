Banking System Will Work In Normal Mode During Quarantine

During the quarantine imposed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the banking system of the country will work in a normal mode.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the central bank, currently, the Ukrainian banks are quite stable, have high liquidity and are well-capitalized to service their clients continuously.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 11, the Cabinet of Ministers imposed quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus Covid-19 for the period of March 12 – April 3.