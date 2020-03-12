subscribe to newsletter
25.7 26.5
28.9 30.05
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Banking System Will Work In Normal Mode During Quarantine
12 March 2020, Thursday, 13:24 33
Economy 2020-03-13T00:30:08+02:00
Ukrainian news
Banking System Will Work In Normal Mode During Quarantine

Banking System Will Work In Normal Mode During Quarantine

Даша Зубкова
Cabinet of Ministers, banking system, Coronavirus, quarantine, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic

During the quarantine imposed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the banking system of the country will work in a normal mode.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the central bank, currently, the Ukrainian banks are quite stable, have high liquidity and are well-capitalized to service their clients continuously.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 11, the Cabinet of Ministers imposed quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus Covid-19 for the period of March 12 – April 3.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet of Ministers banking system Coronavirus quarantine Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic

Fozzy Group States No Shortage Of Goods In Its Sto...
Next UPL Football And Cup Matches Of Ukraine Will ...
Ukraina Palace Will Postpone Most Concerts From Ma...
Infrastructure Ministry Plans To Evacuate Ukrainia...
Infrastructure Ministry Plans To Evacuate Ukrainians From Italy Through Rome
NBU Lowers Discount Rate From 11% To 10%
News
Fozzy Group States No Shortage Of Goods In Its Stores 17:16
Next UPL Football And Cup Matches Of Ukraine Will Be Without Spectators Due To Quarantine Until April 3 17:13
Ukraina Palace Will Postpone Most Concerts From March Or Return Money To Customers In Case Of Cancellation Due To Quarantine 17:09
NBU Lowers Discount Rate From 11% To 10% 17:05
Infrastructure Ministry Plans To Evacuate Ukrainians From Italy Through Rome 17:01
more news
Only 49 Out Of Ukraine’s 219 Border Crossings Will Operate To Prevent Coronavirus Spread 18:55
Cabinet Bans Export Of Anti-Epidemic Goods Until June 1 18:51
UIA To Cancel Several Flights To 16 Countries Due To Restrictive Measures By Authorities 18:01
Kyiv Limits Mass Events And Educational Process For March 12-31 12:05
11 People Hospitalized Suspected Of Coronavirus In Chernivtsi Region – Regional State Administration 18:46
more news
Only 49 Out Of Ukraine’s 219 Border Crossings Will Operate To Prevent Coronavirus Spread 18:55
Cabinet Bans Export Of Anti-Epidemic Goods Until June 1 18:51
UIA To Cancel Several Flights To 16 Countries Due To Restrictive Measures By Authorities 18:01
February Deflation 0.3% 18:03
Kyiv Limits Mass Events And Educational Process For March 12-31 12:05
more news
Next UPL Football And Cup Matches Of Ukraine Will Be Without Spectators Due To Quarantine Until April 3
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok