  Foreign Ministry Preparing Second Evacuation Of 10 Ukrainians From China, Including Zinchenko With Dog
12 March 2020, Thursday
Politics 2020-03-13T02:00:12+02:00
Ukrainian news
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing a second evacuation of 10 Ukrainians from China, including Anastasiya Zinchenko with her dog.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Together with the Ministry of Infrastructure, we are starting preparations for the second evacuation of our citizens from China. Now the embassy is aware of 41 citizens in Wuhan, of which 10 have expressed a desire to evacuate,” he said.

At the same time, the minister said that he spoke with Zinchenko about her situation with the dog.

“This morning I had a phone conversation with our compatriot Anastasiya, who is in China with her dog. We agreed on the following algorithm. The Wuhan authorities allowed to go outside it and now one can travel inside China. Ms. Anastasia has shown interest in going to Beijing and going there all the procedures for the proper registration of her pet. I instructed the embassy in Beijing to assist her in logistics for the move and provide maximum assistance in Beijing after her arrival to complete all necessary procedures," he said.

Kuleba added that the number of people who want to evacuate may increase, and they will all be returned home.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the results of analyzes, none of the evacuated earlier from China to Ukraine showed signs of a disease caused by coronavirus.

Next UPL Football And Cup Matches Of Ukraine Will Be Without Spectators Due To Quarantine Until April 3
