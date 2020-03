11 People Hospitalized Suspected Of Coronavirus In Chernivtsi Region – Regional State Administration

A total of 11 people have been hospitalized in Chernivtsi region over a suspicion of coronavirus.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from Mariya Polyschuk, a deputy director of the health protection department of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration.

She said that primary coronavirus tests were negative in seven citizens.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, around 30-40 residents of Chernivtsi region are staying in self-imposed isolation over a coronavirus case.