  SkyUp To Postpone Start Of Flight Programs To Italy From Late March To June And Reduce Frequency Of Flights To Israel Due To Coronavirus
11 March 2020, Wednesday
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
The SkyUp airlines intends to postpone the start of flight programs to Italy from late March to June and reduce the frequency of flights to Israel due to coronavirus.

The airline has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the start of flight programs from Kyiv to Rome, Bergamo, Pisa and Bologna, from Lviv to Rome and Bergamo from the end of March to June 1, is postponed.

Besides, the company reschedules flights from Kyiv to Bari for May 1.

At the same time, flights from Kyiv and Lviv to Naples, as well as the start of flights to Rimini, Lamezia Terme and Catania, remain unchanged.

Also, until April 16, the airline reduces the frequency of destinations Lviv - Tel Aviv - Lviv (flights on March 19, 26, 30 and April 2, 6, 13 were canceled), Zaporizhia - Tel Aviv - Zaporizhia (flights on March 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 12 were canceled).

At the same time, the flight Kharkiv - Tel Aviv is canceled completely.

SkyUp offers passengers of these flights free of charge to change the date of departure or apply for a full refund.

The issue of changes in domestic flights is currently being resolved.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier SkyUp suspended flights to Turin (Italy) due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Italy from March 5.

UIA intends to cancel a number of flights to Italy, Israel and Turkey in connection with measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Air Links With Italy Essentially Suspended – Shmyhal
