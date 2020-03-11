subscribe to newsletter
25 25.84
27.85 29.33
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Cabinet Recommends Limiting Holding Of Mass Events With Participation Of 200 Or More People And Introducing Quarantine In Schools Due To Coronavirus
11 March 2020, Wednesday, 18:35 44
Events 2020-03-11T20:30:02+02:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Recommends Limiting Holding Of Mass Events With Participation Of 200 Or More People And Introducing Qu

Cabinet Recommends Limiting Holding Of Mass Events With Participation Of 200 Or More People And Introducing Quarantine In Schools Due To Coronavirus

Даша Зубкова
sport, Cabinet of Ministers, school, theatre, Coronavirus, quarantine, mass events, cinema

The Cabinet of Ministers recommends limiting the holding of mass events with the participation of 200 or more people and introducing quarantine in schools due to the spread of coronavirus.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Such a decision was made on Wednesday at a meeting.

Restrictive measures will not concern events of state necessity.

Sporting events are possible with the permission of international organizations, but without spectators.

The Cabinet of Ministers also recommends quarantine in schools for three weeks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced quarantine to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus from March 12 to April 3.

Больше новостей о: sport Cabinet of Ministers school theatre Coronavirus quarantine mass events cinema

Government Will Introduce Position For Development...
Restrictions To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus Will...
Organizers Of 3 Large Economic Forums In Ukraine S...
Kyiv Limits Mass Events And Educational Process Fo...
Cabinet Recommends Limiting Holding Of Mass Events With Participation Of 200 Or More People And Introducing Quarantine In Schools Due To Coronavirus
Restrictions To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus Will Not Affect Public Transport And Public Institutions In Kyiv
News
Only 49 Out Of Ukraine’s 219 Border Crossings Will Operate To Prevent Coronavirus Spread 18:55
Cabinet Bans Export Of Anti-Epidemic Goods Until June 1 18:51
11 People Hospitalized Suspected Of Coronavirus In Chernivtsi Region – Regional State Administration 18:46
Air Links With Italy Essentially Suspended – Shmyhal 18:43
SkyUp To Postpone Start Of Flight Programs To Italy From Late March To June And Reduce Frequency Of Flights To Israel Due To Coronavirus 18:40
more news
Darnitsa started working on 62 new medicines creation 13:10
UIA To Cancel Several Flights To 16 Countries Due To Restrictive Measures By Authorities 18:01
Kyiv Limits Mass Events And Educational Process For March 12-31 12:05
Ukrainians Will Be Able To Purchase Rapid Tests For Coronavirus If They Appear In Pharmacies, Predicted Price UAH 350 - Health Ministry 13:55
Ukraine To Introduce Ban On Export Of Medical Masks 17:58
more news
February Deflation 0.3% 18:03
Kyiv Limits Mass Events And Educational Process For March 12-31 12:05
UIA To Cancel Several Flights To 16 Countries Due To Restrictive Measures By Authorities 18:01
State Border Service Bans Member Of United Russia Party From Entering Ukraine For 3 Years 13:46
NBU Sells UAH 250 Million In Interbank Market On Tuesday To Smooth Out Excessive Fluctuations 17:45
more news
Air Links With Italy Essentially Suspended – Shmyhal
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok