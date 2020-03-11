Cabinet Recommends Limiting Holding Of Mass Events With Participation Of 200 Or More People And Introducing Quarantine In Schools Due To Coronavirus

Cabinet Recommends Limiting Holding Of Mass Events With Participation Of 200 Or More People And Introducing Qu

The Cabinet of Ministers recommends limiting the holding of mass events with the participation of 200 or more people and introducing quarantine in schools due to the spread of coronavirus.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Such a decision was made on Wednesday at a meeting.

Restrictive measures will not concern events of state necessity.

Sporting events are possible with the permission of international organizations, but without spectators.

The Cabinet of Ministers also recommends quarantine in schools for three weeks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced quarantine to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus from March 12 to April 3.