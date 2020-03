Militants Fire Upon School In Mariinka In Donetsk Region

Militants have fired upon a school in Mariinka (Donetsk region).

Press-center of the JFO has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Once the shelling stopped, employees of the National Police took the school students and personnel to their homes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 10, militants fired upon positions of Joint Forces Operation units 17 times, 3 Ukrainian military men were killed, seven were wounded, and two were injured.