Organizers Of 3 Large Economic Forums In Ukraine Suspend Them For Fall 2020 Over Coronavirus

Organizers of three large economic forums in Ukraine have postponed them for the fall 2020 over the spread of coronavirus.

This follows from the respective statements made by the organizers of the forums, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Oleksandr Olshanskyi, the president of the Internet Invest Group holding / Imena.ua and Mirohost, announced the suspension of the iForum for the fall.

iForum should have taken place on May 20, 2020.

Besides, the international economic forum Dnipro Economic Forum is also postponed over the spread of the coronavirus.

The new dates of the forum will be further announced.

At the same time, the Dragon Capital company has decided to postpone its 16th Annual Ukraine Investor Conference from March 19-20 for the fall.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine recommends that the Ukrainians abstain from trips to the Italian Republic over the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19.