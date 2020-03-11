subscribe to newsletter
25 25.84
27.85 29.33
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Organizers Of 3 Large Economic Forums In Ukraine Suspend Them For Fall 2020 Over Coronavirus
11 March 2020, Wednesday, 12:17 49
Economy 2020-03-11T12:19:26+02:00
Ukrainian news
Organizers Of 3 Large Economic Forums In Ukraine Suspend Them For Fall 2020 Over Coronavirus

Organizers Of 3 Large Economic Forums In Ukraine Suspend Them For Fall 2020 Over Coronavirus

Даша Зубкова
Coronavirus, economic forum, Internet Invest Group, Imena.ua, Mirohost, iForum, Dnipro Economic Forum

Organizers of three large economic forums in Ukraine have postponed them for the fall 2020 over the spread of coronavirus.

This follows from the respective statements made by the organizers of the forums, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Oleksandr Olshanskyi, the president of the Internet Invest Group holding / Imena.ua and Mirohost, announced the suspension of the iForum for the fall.

iForum should have taken place on May 20, 2020.

Besides, the international economic forum Dnipro Economic Forum is also postponed over the spread of the coronavirus.

The new dates of the forum will be further announced.

At the same time, the Dragon Capital company has decided to postpone its 16th Annual Ukraine Investor Conference from March 19-20 for the fall.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine recommends that the Ukrainians abstain from trips to the Italian Republic over the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19.

Больше новостей о: Coronavirus economic forum Internet Invest Group Imena.ua Mirohost iForum Dnipro Economic Forum

Kyiv Limits Mass Events And Educational Process For March 12-31
Militants Fire Upon JFO Positions 17 Times, 3 Ukrainian Military Men Killed, 7 Wounded, 2 Injured On March 10
News
Militants Fire Upon School In Mariinka In Donetsk Region 12:20
Organizers Of 3 Large Economic Forums In Ukraine Suspend Them For Fall 2020 Over Coronavirus 12:17
Militants Fire Upon JFO Positions 17 Times, 3 Ukrainian Military Men Killed, 7 Wounded, 2 Injured On March 10 12:12
Laboratory Study Confirm No Coronavirus Diagnosis In 6 People Hospitalized In Apostolove In Dnipropetrovsk Region 12:08
Kyiv Limits Mass Events And Educational Process For March 12-31 12:05
more news
Darnitsa started working on 62 new medicines creation 13:10
UIA To Cancel Several Flights To 16 Countries Due To Restrictive Measures By Authorities 18:01
Ukrainians Will Be Able To Purchase Rapid Tests For Coronavirus If They Appear In Pharmacies, Predicted Price UAH 350 - Health Ministry 13:55
UkrLandFarming demands apology from NABU Director Sytnik to 27,000 employees for his lies 10:19
Ukraine To Introduce Ban On Export Of Medical Masks 17:58
more news
February Deflation 0.3% 18:03
UIA To Cancel Several Flights To 16 Countries Due To Restrictive Measures By Authorities 18:01
State Border Service Bans Member Of United Russia Party From Entering Ukraine For 3 Years 13:46
NBU Sells UAH 250 Million In Interbank Market On Tuesday To Smooth Out Excessive Fluctuations 17:45
Cost Of Servicing President Amounts To UAH 905 Million In 2019 And Planned At UAH 916 Million For 2020 13:49
more news
Organizers Of 3 Large Economic Forums In Ukraine Suspend Them For Fall 2020 Over Coronavirus
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok