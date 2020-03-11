subscribe to newsletter
  • Militants Fire Upon JFO Positions 17 Times, 3 Ukrainian Military Men Killed, 7 Wounded, 2 Injured On March 10
11 March 2020, Wednesday, 12:12 33
Militants Fire Upon JFO Positions 17 Times, 3 Ukrainian Military Men Killed, 7 Wounded, 2 Injured On March 10

Даша Зубкова
On March 10, militants fired upon positions of Joint Forces Operation units 17 times, three Ukrainian military men were killed, seven were wounded, and 2 were injured.

Press-center of the JFO has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the enemy opened fire near the population centers of Novoselivka Druha, Avdiivka, Vasylivka, Pavlopil, Shyrokyne, Orekhove, Khutir Vilnyi, Novooleksandrivka, Luhanske, Myronivka, Novoluhanske, Zalizne, and Novhorodske.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 9, militants fired upon positions of Joint Forces Operation units 10 times, one Ukrainian military man was wounded.

