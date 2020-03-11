subscribe to newsletter
  Laboratory Study Confirm No Coronavirus Diagnosis In 6 People Hospitalized In Apostolove In Dnipropetrovsk Region
Laboratory Study Confirm No Coronavirus Diagnosis In 6 People Hospitalized In Apostolove In Dnipropetrovsk Reg

Laboratory Study Confirm No Coronavirus Diagnosis In 6 People Hospitalized In Apostolove In Dnipropetrovsk Region

Даша Зубкова
A laboratory study has not confirmed coronavirus diagnosis in six people hospitalized in Apostolove (Dnipropetrovsk region).

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a spokesperson for the Kryvyi Rih infectious diseases hospital 1.

A man (the father), a pregnant woman (the mother), three kids and one more woman (the father’s mother) have been diagnosed with acute respiratory viral infection.

On February 26, the man arrived from Italy.

The study was conducted at the Public Health Center in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kryvyi Rih has prepared 15 boxes at two hospitals for possible coronavirus-infected patients.

