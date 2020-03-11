subscribe to newsletter
  Kyiv Limits Mass Events And Educational Process For March 12-31
11 March 2020, Wednesday
Ukrainian news
Kyiv Limits Mass Events And Educational Process For March 12-31

Даша Зубкова
The Kyiv City State Administration will limit holding of mass events and educational process during the period of March 12-31.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the educational process at general schools and higher education establishments, kindergartens and sports schools will be suspended.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has approved an enhanced plan of anti-crisis actions to fight the spread of the coronavirus infection.

