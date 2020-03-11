Kyiv Limits Mass Events And Educational Process For March 12-31

The Kyiv City State Administration will limit holding of mass events and educational process during the period of March 12-31.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the educational process at general schools and higher education establishments, kindergartens and sports schools will be suspended.

