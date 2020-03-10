February Deflation 0.3%

subscribe to newsletter
10 March 2020
In February 2020, consumer prices fell by 0.3%.

The State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At that, in February, foodstuff and soft beverage prices fell by 0.4%, prices for clothes and footwear decreased by 4.3%, cost of housing-public utility services fell by 2.0%, health care services rose by 0.5%, and cost of education rose by 0.3%.

In February 2020, consumer prices rose by 2.4% over February 2019.

In January-February, deflation made 0.1%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2020, consumer prices rose by 0.2%.

In 2019, inflation was 4.1%; 9.8% in 2018; 13.7% in 2017; 12.4% in 2016; 43.3% in 2015; 24.9% in 2014; 0.5% in 2013.

The state budget for 2020 expects inflation (December 2020 against December of the previous year) of 5.5%.

