UIA To Cancel Several Flights To 16 Countries Due To Restrictive Measures By Authorities

10 March 2020, Tuesday, 18:01
Даша Зубкова
The Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) intends to cancel a number of flights to 16 countries due to restrictive measures by local authorities in connection with the spread of coronavirus.

UIA has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This concerns flights to the cities of Italy, Switzerland, Greece, Germany, Israel, Spain, the United Kingdom, Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Poland, Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic, Finland, and Denmark.

At that, it is not specified flights to which cities will be closed.

The airline also plans to revise the frequency of individual domestic flights in Ukraine.

It is noted that further decisions of UIA in the context of the introduction of quarantine in Italy will be additionally announced a little later.

Passengers who have left their contact details at the time of booking will be informed of any changes in the schedule in advance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UIA offered passengers who planned to fly from Ukraine to Italy to change the departure date for free.

At that, the company did not plan to cancel flights.

