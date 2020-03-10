NBU Sells UAH 250 Million In Interbank Market On Tuesday To Smooth Out Excessive Fluctuations

The National Bank sold USD 250 million in the interbank foreign exchange market on Tuesday to smooth out excessive fluctuations.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The willingness of the National Bank to use international reserves to prevent the ‘swaying’ of the exchange rate has already been confirmed in practice. Over the past week, the National Bank came out with interventions for the sale of foreign currency for three days, and sold only USD 307 million during them. Also today, given the high demand for currency after the holidays, which is fueled by the nervous mood of market participants, the National Bank came out with an intervention to sell foreign currency and sold USD 250 million as at 1 p.m.," reads the statement.

The NBU believes that the situation in the monetary market remains stable and the banking system has a fairly high level of liquidity.

Hryvnia liquidity now amounts to about UAH 230 billion, foreign currency liquidity - more than USD 8 billion.

Thus, banks have enough resources for uninterrupted operations even in the conditions of deterioration of the mood of the population and business under the influence of negative news from world markets.

At that, the National Bank is ready to support the banking market with liquidity, if necessary.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the period from March 2 to 6, the NBU bought USD 150 million in the interbank foreign exchange market and sold USD 307.2 million.