  Oschadbank Pays USD 35 Million In Principal Debt On Restructured Eurobonds And USD 11.5 Million In Coupon
10 March 2020, Tuesday, 13:57 13
Economy 2020-03-11T00:00:06+02:00
Ukrainian news
Oschadbank Pays USD 35 Million In Principal Debt On Restructured Eurobonds And USD 11.5 Million In Coupon

Oschadbank Pays USD 35 Million In Principal Debt On Restructured Eurobonds And USD 11.5 Million In Coupon

Даша Зубкова
eurobonds, bank, Oschadbank, State Savings Bank

On March 10, the Kyiv-based Oschadbank (Savings Bank) state-run bank pays USD 35 million in principal debt on the restructured eurobonds issued for USD 700 million, and USD 11.5 million in the coupon payment.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the press service of the bank.

In compliance with the graph, Oschadbank redeemed the principal of the loan worth USD 35 million, and paid the coupon of USD 11.5 million.

The interest income is accrued and paid twice a year: on March 10 and on September 10.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the 100-percent stake in Oschadbank belongs to the state.

Bohdan Declares Apartment In Slovakia, 2 Tesla Cars And Savings Of USD 1.4 Million, EUR 0.8 Million And UAH 10.6 Million
