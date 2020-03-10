subscribe to newsletter
  Ukrainians Will Be Able To Purchase Rapid Tests For Coronavirus If They Appear In Pharmacies, Predicted Price UAH 350 - Health Ministry
10 March 2020, Tuesday, 13:55 103
Ukrainians Will Be Able To Purchase Rapid Tests For Coronavirus If They Appear In Pharmacies, Predicted Price

Ukrainians Will Be Able To Purchase Rapid Tests For Coronavirus If They Appear In Pharmacies, Predicted Price UAH 350 - Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Liashko said that Ukrainians will be able to purchase rapid tests for coronavirus if they appear in pharmacies and predicts their price at UAH 350.

He said this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“If they appear, they can. Now they cannot. The cost of rapid tests is about UAH 350,” Liashko answered a journalist’s question about whether Ukrainians would be able to purchase rapid tests for coronavirus in order to conduct a quick analysis on their own.

It is expected that the rapid tests purchased by the Ministry of Health will arrive in Ukraine on March 15-16, but this batch will not be sent to pharmacies.

Pharmacies must purchase them on their own.

Besides, the deputy minister said that starting this week, tests to detect coronavirus infection will begin to be delivered to regional laboratories - now all samples with suspected infection are analyzed in Kyiv.

According to him, first the systems will be delivered to Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions, Zakarpattia and Lviv regions and Chernivtsi are also priority for distribution.

“An additional 50 systems are expected to arrive. They have already flown out of Copenhagen,” Liashko said.

He recalled that one system is designed to test 100 samples.

In total, 40 suspicions of coronavirus infection have already been investigated, as of the current moment only 1 case of infection has been recorded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal approved an enhanced anti-crisis plan to combat the spread of coronavirus.

In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus Sumy, Kirovohrad, Chernivtsi and Kyiv decided to limit the holding of mass events.

On March 3, Ukraine registered the first case of coronavirus infection in a resident of Chernivtsi.

Bohdan Declares Apartment In Slovakia, 2 Tesla Cars And Savings Of USD 1.4 Million, EUR 0.8 Million And UAH 10.6 Million
