  • Riaboshapka Reinstates Yuldashev As Kyiv City Prosecutor, He Takes Office
10 March 2020, Tuesday, 13:53 42
Politics 2020-03-11T00:00:06+02:00
Riaboshapka Reinstates Yuldashev As Kyiv City Prosecutor, He Takes Office

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, prosecutor, Ruslan Riaboshapka, former prosecutor general, Serhii Yuldashev

Former prosecutor general, Ruslan Riaboshapka, has reinstated Serhii Yuldashev, as the prosecutor of Kyiv, he has already taken the office.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from spokesperson for the prosecutor's office of Kyiv, Nadiya Maksymets.

She said that Yuldashev was reinstated under respective order of the prosecutor general.

On March 10, Yuldashev conducted his first meeting.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, on March 5, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine expressed vote of non-confidence to Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka.

Bohdan Declares Apartment In Slovakia, 2 Tesla Cars And Savings Of USD 1.4 Million, EUR 0.8 Million And UAH 10.6 Million
