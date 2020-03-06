Land Sale To Foreigners Must Be Approved At Referendum – Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal considers that the issue of possibility to sell land to foreign companies or foreign citizens must be solved only via an all-Ukrainian referendum.

Shmyhal said this on the Pravo na Vladu political talk show on the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 6, the Verkhovna Rada started consideration of the second reading of bill 2178-10 on abolition of the moratorium on the sale of farmlands from October 1, 2020.