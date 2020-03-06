subscribe to newsletter
24.45 24.82
27.1 27.78
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Land Sale To Foreigners Must Be Approved At Referendum – Shmyhal
06 March 2020, Friday, 14:17 8
Politics 2020-03-06T16:45:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Land Sale To Foreigners Must Be Approved At Referendum – Shmyhal

Land Sale To Foreigners Must Be Approved At Referendum – Shmyhal

Даша Зубкова
Prime Minister, referendum, All-Ukrainian Referendum, land market, land sale, Denys Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal considers that the issue of possibility to sell land to foreign companies or foreign citizens must be solved only via an all-Ukrainian referendum.

Shmyhal said this on the Pravo na Vladu political talk show on the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 6, the Verkhovna Rada started consideration of the second reading of bill 2178-10 on abolition of the moratorium on the sale of farmlands from October 1, 2020.

Больше новостей о: Prime Minister referendum All-Ukrainian Referendum land market land sale Denys Shmyhal

Lovochkin: Parliament Should Make Peace and Utilit...
Government Will Introduce Position For Development...
Kuleba: Issue Of Water Supply To Crimea Should Be ...
Rada To Start Considering Bill On Launch Of Land M...
Kyiv Decides To Restrict Holding Of Mass Cultural Events To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus
Chumak Becomes Acting Prosecutor General
News
Land Sale To Foreigners Must Be Approved At Referendum – Shmyhal 14:17
Government Will Introduce Position For Development Of Industrial Sector And Establish Agro-Industrial Development Ministry – Shmyhal 14:11
First Deputy Prosecutor General Kasko Resigns 14:09
Kuleba: Issue Of Water Supply To Crimea Should Be Used As De-Occupation Tool 14:05
Public Health Center Of Health Ministry Receives 9 Reports Of Suspected Coronavirus Disease 14:01
more news
Ukraine Will Introduce Restrictions For Mass Events Over Coronavirus – Health Ministry 13:28
Coronavirus Spread Due To Leak From Secret Laboratory In China – Danilov 18:26
"Revenge for eggs": Poultry farm workers accuse NABU chief Sytnyk of pressure on their enterprise 14:30
Darnitsa introduces 11 new medicines in 2020 16:50
Only 2 Civilians Were In Contact With Coronavirus-Infected Man In Chernivtsi - Regional Administration 19:05
more news
Kyivskyi Metropoliten Disinfects Wagons After Each Passenger Disembarkation At Terminal Stations 18:58
Only 2 Civilians Were In Contact With Coronavirus-Infected Man In Chernivtsi - Regional Administration 19:05
No Real Plan For Raising Pensions – Zelenskyy 18:46
Coronavirus Spread Due To Leak From Secret Laboratory In China – Danilov 18:26
Rada Dismisses Honcharuk 18:49
more news
New IMF Program Important To Support Financial Stability Of Ukraine – Umanskyi
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok